Oskaloosa police, Iowa DCI searching for suspect in Tuesday shooting

Officers believe Jones might be traveling in a stolen silver 2019 Toyota Corolla with the Iowa license plate KYP677.

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and Oskaloosa Police Department are asking for help locating a suspect in a Tuesday night shooting.

22-year-old Gavin Jones is wanted for his involvement in the shooting that left a man injured around 10:20 p.m. on D Avenue West in Oskaloosa, according to a DPS release.

Jones is described as 6'3" tall and 180 pounds. He has brown hair, and police claim he is armed and dangerous.

A photo of Jones is below:

Jones will face a charge of Willful Injury Causing Serious Injury if caught, the law enforcement agencies said.

The injured man received medical care on the scene, but was ultimately transferred to a Des Moines area hospital. He is still hospitalized, and details on his identity and condition have not yet been released.

Anyone with information about Jones' whereabouts should call 911 or the Oskaloosa Police Department at (641) 672-2557. Police believe there is currently no ongoing threat to the public.

Oskaloosa PD and DCI agents are seeking your help to locate 22-year-old Gavin Jones. He may be traveling in a stolen silver 2019 Toyota Corolla with Iowa license plate KYP677. Jones should be considered armed and dangerous. Call 911 or OPD 641.672.2557 if you have info. pic.twitter.com/d0w3zAw1UZ — Iowa Department of Public Safety (@IowaDPS) April 5, 2023