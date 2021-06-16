6 suspects charged in Des Moines-based street gang investigation

OTB street gang members are accused of supporting incarcerated members and retaliating against acts of violence perpetrated by a rival gang known as the C-Block.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa and the Des Moines Police Department announced Wednesday six members and associates of a Des Moines-based street gang have been charged in a federal indictment.

The individuals involved with the OTB street gang are accused of various crimes:

Attempted murder in aid of racketeering

Using, carrying and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence

Felon in possession of a firearm

Drug user in possession of a firearm

Possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number

Witness tampering

Additionally, the following people have also been charged in four separate shootings against rival gang members that happened in May and December 2020:

Raekwon Malik Patton, 23

Fabrece Jamar Bower Turner, 23

Braden Craig Shafer, 19

Austin James Mallory, 20

Yuri Perren Green Jr., 21

Jordan Marie Wilkerson, 28

The U.S. Attorney's Office says six other OTB members were charged with federal drug and firearms violations in late 2020 and early 2021.

Logan James Elmquist was sentenced to five years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number on Dec. 3, 2020.

Marcus De Shawn Ford was sentenced to eight years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possessing a firearm as a felon in February.

Two associates of the gang were charged in March 2021: Robert John Manuel Jr. and Montreel Robinson.

Manuel pleaded guilty to being a drug user in possession of a firearm. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 9, 2021.

Robinson pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for August 24, 2021.

In April, Javontay Dequan Johnson was sentenced to 41 months in prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and MDMA. He was also convicted of possessing a firearm as a drug user.

Lastly, Dejon Gene Watley pleaded guilty to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. Watley's hearing was scheduled for Dec. 8, 2020, but he failed to appear.

Watley remains a fugitive as of Wednesday, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The indictment alleges that OTB is "a criminal enterprise that engaged in racketeering activity, namely offenses involving controlled substances and acts involving murder."

"The OTB Street gang and its members are alleged to have preserved and protected the profits of the gang through the threatened or physical use of violence and kept victims and witnesses in fear of the street gang through these threats of violence," the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Additionally, it's OTB is accused of providing support to incarcerated members and retaliating against acts of violence perpetrated by a rival gang known as the C-Block.

The indictment accuses the gang of recruiting juveniles to commit acts for the gang's benefit and initiating members by having them shoot another person.

The charges in the indictment carry maximum penalties of between 10 years and life imprisonment. If convicted, those on the indictment would not have a chance for parole since is is in the federal court system.