Ottumwa man arrested, charged with murder in wife's death

Gregory Showalter, 61, was arrested Tuesday morning after authorities found his wife Helen's body on Sunday.

An Ottumwa man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife over the weekend.

Police said Gregory Showalter, 61, turned himself in at 8:10 a.m. Tuesday at the Wapello County Law Enforcement Center. In addition to the murder charge, Showalter was also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Showalter's wife Helen was found in the Des Moines River Sunday afternoon, according to Ottumwa police.

She was reported missing on Saturday.