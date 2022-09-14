x
Suspect charged with willful injury, second-degree murder following assault

The victim was identified as 49-year-old Grant Cochran. Leon Laroy Stewart is charged with willful injury and second degree murder following the incident.
Credit: vchalup - stock.adobe.com

OTTUMWA, Iowa — A man has died after being assaulted Sunday afternoon, according to the Ottumwa Police Department

Police responded to a report of an assault taking place in a Casey's parking lot around 1:45 p.m. Sunday. The victim of the assault was unconscious and "appeared severely injured" when officers arrived. 

The victim was later identified as 49-year-old Grant Cochran of Ottumwa. Cochran was first transported to the Ottumwa Regional Health Center before being moved to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. 

Cochran died as a result of his injuries on Wednesday. 

Leon Laroy Stewart, 39, of Ottumwa, has been arrested and charged with willful injury. A second charge of second-degree murder was filed following Cochran's passing.

