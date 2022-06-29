2 injured in Ottumwa shooting Tuesday, police say

None of the injuries sustained were life-threatening, and both men have been released from the hospital.

OTTUMWA, Iowa — Two men were sent to the hospital following a shooting at Foster Park in Ottumwa Tuesday afternoon, according to a press release.

Around 4:25 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a male with head and neck wounds near Foster Park. This man was identified as 20-year-old Jose Hernandez, 20 of Ottumwa, police said.

The Ottumwa Regional Health Center reported another male with a gunshot wound on his leg, Anibar Timothy, 18, of Ottumwa, just a few minutes later.

According to Ottumwa police, the investigation revealed that a fight broke out at the park between two groups of people including Hernandez and Timothy, which ultimately led to the shooting.

None of the injuries sustained were life-threatening, and both men have been released from the hospital.

No arrests have been made at this time. If you have information regarding this incident you are asked to call the Ottumwa Police Department at 641-683-0661.