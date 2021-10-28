3 suspects charged with murder, robbery in Des Moines stabbing

Police are calling this the 10th homicide of the year.

DES MOINES, Iowa — UPDATE:

Des Moines police have identified three suspects accused of stabbing 19-year-old Cory Elifritz to death early Thursday morning.

The suspects, 18-year-old Daniel Fletcher Jackson, 20-year-old Tyrone Glen Davis, and 20-year-old Taylor Scott Austin have been arrested and are being charged with first degree robbery and first degree murder.

First responders arrived to Elifritz's home in the 1400 block of Searle Street in Des Moines shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday after receiving calls of an injured person.

Investigators found evidence showing the three suspects had planned to rob Elifritz's home.

Detectives also learned that Jackson had recently threatened the residents of the home, blaming them for the recent arrest of his brother.

Police say the suspects stole two gaming devices before fleeing the scene. Sergeant Paul Parizek says there is no danger to the neighborhood at this time.

****

Des Moines police are investigating the city's 10th homicide of 2021 after they say a 19-year-old male was stabbed to death early Thursday morning.

First responders arrived at a home in the 1400 block of Searle Street in Des Moines shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday after receiving calls of an injured person.

After attempting life-saving measures, first responders transported the male to the hospital, where they later died.