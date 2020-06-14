Overnight shooting in north Minneapolis injures 6 people

"Due to the severity of some of the victims, detectives from the Homicide unit responded out to the scene as did the personnel from the Crime Lab."

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are investigating an overnight shooting that left six people in the hospital.

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. in the 200 block of W. Broadway Ave., according to a news release from police spokesperson John Elder.

Police say a fight had erupted inside the Broadway Pub and Grille, also known as the the 200 Bar or 200 Club.

The fight then spilled outside where shots were fired. All the suspects were gone when officers arrived.

"At Hennepin County Medical Center (police officers) located three victims and at North Memorial, they located 2 victims. An additional victim was found a few block away from the shooting scene and was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center by ambulance," according to the news release.

Elder added, "due to the severity of some of the victims, detectives from the Homicide unit responded out to the scene as did the personnel from the Crime Lab."

No further information has been released.