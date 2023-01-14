2 injured, 1 in custody after Ames shooting Saturday, police say

Police responded to reports of a shooting at a hotel in Ames around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

AMES, Iowa — Two people are hospitalized and one is in custody after a shooting Saturday at an Ames hotel, according to a police press release.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at the Quality Inn & Suites on E. 13th Street in Ames around 11:30 a.m.

Two victims were located at the scene and then transported to local hospitals for treatment. The victims' status is not known currently.

Police have one person in custody. The suspect's name has not yet been released.

There is no ongoing threat to the public, police claim.

Anyone with information can contact the Ames Police Department at 515-239-5133 or the anonymous tip line, 515-239-5533. You may also contact Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400.

Online anonymous tips may be submitted to www.crimestoppersofcentraliowa.com or text a tip, text “PCCS” plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).

