The injured person is expected to survive. Police claim people were detained at the scene, and one firearm was recovered.

DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was shot on Evergreen Avenue Sunday, according to Des Moines police.

The injured person is expected to survive. No names have yet been released by law enforcement.

Police believe there is no ongoing threat to the public.

