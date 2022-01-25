Police arrest man in connection with Ankeny shooting

John Peak intentionally shot the victim while intoxicated, according to a criminal complaint.

ANKENY, Iowa — The Ankeny Police Department has arrested a man who allegedly shot someone Tuesday night.

A criminal complaint says John Peak was intoxicated and intentionally shot the victim, striking the victim in the face.

Peak is charged with reckless use of a firearm causing serious injury. Jail records show he has since been released from custody.

The victim was in the hospital with life-threatening injuries as of Tuesday night, police said.

Officers were dispatched to 1103 SW 28th St. #205 at 8:33 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said it was an isolated incident and there is no further danger to the public.

