Police: Ankeny man arrested on multiple charges after shooting at car

Police said Max Kragel threatened people who were visiting his apartment and then shot the victims' car as they were leaving.

ANKENY, Iowa — One person has been arrested after allegedly shooting at a car Sunday night, according to the Ankeny Police Department.

Police said a caller reported their vehicle was shot at as they were trying to leave 1901 W. 1st St., and they identified the shooter as 29-year-old Max Kragel.

The victims said they had been visiting a friend at Kragel's apartment when Kragel, who was armed with a handgun, threatened to shoot them. They said that was when they tried to leave and Kragel fired one shot, which struck their car. Officers later found a bullet hole in the hood of the car.

Police also said Kragel was in possession of a car that had been reported stolen earlier that evening from Good Times, an Ankeny bar. Kragel was already wanted for Going Armed with Intent, Assault while Displaying a Dangerous Weapon and Harassment in the First Degree from an incident on Saturday night at the same bar.

Officers found Kragel in his apartment and arrested him on the following charges:

Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon (2 counts), Domestic Assault while displaying a Weapon, Theft in the Second Degree, Felon in Possession of a Weapon, Harassment in the First degree (2 counts), Assault while Displaying a Dangerous Weapon and Going Armed with Intent.

Kragel is being held at the Polk County Jail on a total bond of $115,000.