Police searching for suspect after 93-year-old Des Moines woman escapes home invasion

Des Moines police are asking witnesses to come forward with any information.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A 93-year-old Des Moines woman escaped a home invasion by jumping down her laundry chute, according to police.

Police say someone broke into her home in the lower Beaverdale neighborhood on Wednesday.

She was assaulted and about to be tied up and locked in a room, but managed to escape, according to police.

"You know we're out here trying to protect the most vulnerable people in our city and 93 years old puts you on that list so this is a high priority for us to get it done," said Des Moines Police Department Sgt. Paul Parizek.

Parizek says the woman has serious injuries from going down the chute.