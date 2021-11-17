x
Crime

Police asking for help finding man wanted for attempted murder

Police are looking for 25-year-old Ricardo Carroll, who is described as 5'6 and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding Ricardo Carroll, who they say is responsible for a violent assault.

Carroll is facing one count of Attempt to Commit Murder, one count of Willful Injury and two counts of Willful Injury.

Police said evidence indicates he repeatedly and intentionally punched, kicked, choked and burned a woman over a period of several hours. The victim is hospitalized but expected to survive.

Carroll is described as 5'6 and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should call 911.

