The shooting reportedly happened at Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryant, Texas just before 2:30 p.m.

BRYAN, Texas — An employee reportedly shot and killed one person while injuring multiple people at a business in Bryan, Texas Thursday afternoon, the Bryan Police Department confirmed.

Bryan police say the suspect is in custody and the suspect used a handgun.

The shooting reportedly happened at the Kent Moore Cabinets warehouse, 501 Industrial Blvd., just before 2:30 p.m., police said.

The employee reportedly showed up with a gun and opened fire at the business, Bryan police said.

Bryan police said only four were transported to the hospital in critical condition, one person was transported with a minor injury and a another person went to the hospital after experiencing an asthma attack, police said.

One of the people who was shot later died, police said.

Suspect is in custody. He Is an employee of the business. The motive is unknown at this time. — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) April 8, 2021

A manhunt was underway shortly after the shooting, police said. As a precaution, they set up and secured the area around the Brazos County Industrial Park with College Station Police.

A person was later taken into police custody, but wasn't confirmed until later that he was the shooting suspect and an employee of the business.

At this time, it isn't known what motivated the shooting.

Gov. Greg Abbott released the following statement in response to the shooting:

"I have been working closely with the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers as they assist local law enforcement on a swift response to this criminal act. Their efforts led to the arrest of the shooting suspect. The state will assist in any way needed to help prosecute the suspect. Cecilia and I are praying for the victims and their families and for the law enforcement officer injured while apprehending the suspect.”

UPDATE on those that were injured at Kent Moore warehouse in Bryan.



Via...Eric Buske, Police Chief in Bryan. #ShootingInBryan@KAGSnews @6NewsCTX pic.twitter.com/z0qgQPJOlm — Elisabeth Tharp (@elisabeththarp1) April 8, 2021

“Right now we feel that the scene is safe” lieutenant James said. No motive has been confirmed yet. @KAGSnews pic.twitter.com/RUflx6n24w — Jacob (@JacobReyesDFW) April 8, 2021