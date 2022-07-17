3rd suspect charged with murder and robbery in 10th Des Moines homicide of 2022

Three men have been arrested in connection with the crime. All are charged with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery.

DES MOINES, Iowa — EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from Sunday, July 18

Three people are now charged with murder and robbery in the 10th Des Moines homicide of 2022, according to the police.

The Des Moines Police Department shared that 32-year-old Sean Chapman of Des Moines was shot and killed Sunday morning. Officers and Des Moines Fire Department rescue personnel were called to 3630 Twana Avenue just after 7:15 a.m. Sunday to investigate reports of a deceased person.

Three Des Moines residents — Dontaye Jermaine Burton, Antonio Latrell Ross and Dustin Gobern — have been arrested and charged with Murder in the First Degree and Robbery in the First Degree.

The homicide occurred shortly before 5 a.m. on Sunday morning, and two of the men allegedly took property from the crime scene in the time between the homicide and when the 911 call came in.