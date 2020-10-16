Ames police investigating after woman reports being shot at

The suspects are described as two Hispanic adult females driving a silver Chrysler Sebring sedan.

AMES, Iowa — The Ames Police Department is asking the public in locating two women after another woman reported being shot at after an argument.

Police responded to a parking lot in the 4100 block of Lincoln Swing at 1:30 Friday afternoon. Officers located shell casings and bullet holes in the victim's vehicle.

