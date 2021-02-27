Police: man shot to death in Des Moines Friday night

This is the first homicide of 2021 in Des Moines.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The first homicide of 2021 in Des Moines is an adult male who was shot to death.

Des Moines Police were called to investigate a shooting around 11:20 p.m. on Friday. It happened in the 1100 block of 19th Street.

When emergency crews got to the scene, they found an adult male with a gunshot wound. Des Moines Fire Department medics took the victim to MercyOne – Des Moines.

Despite lifesaving efforts at both the scene and the hospital, the victim died a few hours later.

Des Moines Police Department detectives are investigating this incident.

19th Street was closed from University Avenue to Atkins Street for a few hours.