Police: man shot to death in Des Moines Friday night

DES MOINES, Iowa — The first homicide of 2021 in Des Moines is an adult male who was shot to death.
Des Moines Police were called to investigate a shooting around 11:20 p.m. on Friday. It happened in the 1100 block of 19th Street.
When emergency crews got to the scene, they found an adult male with a gunshot wound. Des Moines Fire Department medics took the victim to MercyOne – Des Moines.
Despite lifesaving efforts at both the scene and the hospital, the victim died a few hours later.
Des Moines Police Department detectives are investigating this incident.
19th Street was closed from University Avenue to Atkins Street for a few hours.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Download the We Are Iowa app or subscribe to Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter for the latest news.