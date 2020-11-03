Police: Man trying to rob armored car in Waterloo wounded in shootout

Police and medics who arrived on the scene found a man with gunshot wounds who was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

WATERLOO, Iowa — Police say a man who was among a group of people trying to rob an armored vehicle outside of an Iowa bank was wounded in a shootout with the armored truck guards.

The shooting happened Wednesday morning outside a Waterloo U.S. Bank branch in northeastern Iowa.

Police and medics who arrived on the scene found a man with gunshot wounds who was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

His name has not been released.

Police say an initial investigation showed that people in a vehicle tried to rob the armored car in the bank's parking lot when the shootout began.

Police later located the vehicle they believed was used in the attempted robbery.