Police: Man arrested and charged with arson after 'suspicious' fire in Kellogg

One person has been taken into custody following a fire at a Kellogg residence Wednesday.

KELLOGG, Iowa — A Newton man has been arrested and charged with arson following a house fire Wednesday, according to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.

No one was inside the residence at 304 East St in Kellogg at the time, and crews were able to extinguish the fire.

"The resident was later located and during the initial investigation, the cause and origin of the fire was determined to be suspicious," the sheriff's office said in a release.

Edward Jacob Wheeler, 39, is charged with Arson in the Second Degree and Burglary in the Second Degree. He is being held at the Jasper County Jail.

The incident is still under investigation by Kellogg firefighters, a Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arson investigator and the State Fire Marshal.

