Crime

Police: One injured in weekend shooting on Court Avenue following fight

DES MOINES, Iowa — One man was injured in a weekend shooting, according to Des Moines Police.

On the 200 block of Court Avenue in downtown Des Moines, officers saw a fight break out. When they ran to break it up, officers heard a gunshot.

A man was then found with a gunshot wound to the leg. The responding officers gave the victim first aid, applying a tourniquet to stop the bleeding. The injury was not life-threatening.

At this time, no one is in custody.

Local 5 will update this developing story as more information becomes available. 

