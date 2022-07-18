On the 200 block of Court Avenue in downtown Des Moines, officers saw a fight break out. When they ran to break it up, officers heard a gunshot.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DES MOINES, Iowa — One man was injured in a weekend shooting, according to Des Moines Police.

On the 200 block of Court Avenue in downtown Des Moines, officers saw a fight break out. When they ran to break it up, officers heard a gunshot.

A man was then found with a gunshot wound to the leg. The responding officers gave the victim first aid, applying a tourniquet to stop the bleeding. The injury was not life-threatening.

At this time, no one is in custody.