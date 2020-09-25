Crime Scene Unit surveys East Moline property owned by person of interest in Trudy Appleby disappearance

Officers were on scene for about an hour on Friday morning.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — Police conducted a search related to the disappearance of Trudy Appleby at a property in East Moline on Friday, September 25, according to Detective Jon Leach with the Moline Police Department.

The property, located at 3619 4th Avenue, belongs to 45-year-old Jamison Fisher, according to property records.

In August, the Moline Police Department identified Fisher as a person of interest in the 1996 disappearance of the 11-year-old Moline girl.

About a half-dozen officers surveyed the property Friday. One officer on scene was carrying a shovel. The land is empty now, but police say there used to be a house on it. What looks like a crawl space can still be seen on the property.

It's an area police were surveying. But officers would not confirm if there is any significance to the dug out space in the search.

Police did not confirm whether they found anything on the property, but said a tip from the public led the Moline Police Department, East Moline Police Department, and the Illinois State Police to the property.