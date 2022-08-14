Man barricaded in Winterset church taken into custody after standoff

The person of interest in an Omaha double homicide, Gage Walter, surrendered peacefully to police after barricading himself in St. Paul Lutheran Church.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WINTERSET, Iowa — Editor's Note: Video from earlier Sunday morning.

A person of interest in a homicide investigation in the Omaha area is in custody after barricading himself inside a Winterset church Sunday, a lieutenant with the Omaha Police Department said.

Police identified the man as Gage Walter, who allegedly took a car from the Omaha homicide scene on Saturday.

West Des Moines police officers said they got into a vehicular pursuit with Walter that ended at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Winterset.

According to West Des Moines police, Walter barricaded himself inside the church for several hours. Officials said no church parishioners were inside.

Walter eventually surrendered peacefully after negotiations with Iowa State Patrol and West Des Moines Police officials.

West Des Moines and Winterset Police were aided by Iowa State Patrol, the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation and the Madison, Derek and Dallas County Sheriff's Offices.