The search is underway for two persons of interest in eastern Iowa homicide investigation

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people are persons of interest in a homicide investigation in eastern Iowa, and Des Moines police believe one of them has fled to Des Moines.

Police said they're looking for Marcus Sykes and Shireca Wilson.

First responders said Dayton Matlock died, and two other women were hurt, after a shooting in Waterloo last month.

Officers said during the investigation, Sykes had a firearm at the time the incident happened. They said evidence indicates he's with Wilson.

Sykes has an active warrant for Felon in Possession of a Firearm, while Wilson has an active probation violation warrant.

Police said if you have any information on their whereabouts, you're asked to call 911.

They said you can also submit tips to the following: