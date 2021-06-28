x
The search is underway for two persons of interest in eastern Iowa homicide investigation

Police said they're looking for Marcus Sykes and Shireca Wilson.
Credit: Des Moines Police Department
Marcus Sykes and Shireca Wilson

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people are persons of interest in a homicide investigation in eastern Iowa, and Des Moines police believe one of them has fled to Des Moines. 

Police said they're looking for Marcus Sykes and Shireca Wilson.

First responders said Dayton Matlock died, and two other women were hurt, after a shooting in Waterloo last month. 

Officers said during the investigation, Sykes had a firearm at the time the incident happened. They said evidence indicates he's with Wilson. 

Sykes has an active warrant for Felon in Possession of a Firearm, while Wilson has an active probation violation warrant. 

Police said if you have any information on their whereabouts, you're asked to call 911. 

They said you can also submit tips to the following:

  •  Waterloo Police Department at 319-291-4340;
  •  Cedar Valley CrimeStoppers at 855-300-TIPS. You can also text the word 'CEDAR' and tip info to 274637 or on its website;
  • CrimeStoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400, or online

