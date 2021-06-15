Police: Victim in intensive care following Sunday stabbing in Knoxville

A suspect has been charged with Willful Injury and Obstructing Prosecution.

KNOXVILLE, Iowa — Police say one person is in custody and the victim is still in the hospital after a Sunday night stabbing in Knoxville.

First responders were called to the 400 block of E. Montgomery Street around 11:45 p.m. Sunday where they found the victim, Christian Durham, suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was transported to a local hospital before being airlifted to a Des Moines hospital where he remains in intensive care as of Monday night.

21-year-old Levi Null was taken into custody. He's facing a felony charge of Willful Injury and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of Obstructing Prosecution.

Null is currently being held at the Marion County Jail.