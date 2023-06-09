Polk County Attorney: Pleasant Hill police officer legally 'justified' in August shooting

Officer Steven Burroughs shot 25-year-old Bradley Van Heeswyk after he fired into a Pleasant Hill home on Aug. 12.

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — Polk County Attorney Kimberly Graham announced Wednesday that an August shooting by a Pleasant Hill police officer was justified by Iowa law.

On Aug. 12, 25-year-old Bradley Van Heeswyk fired shots into a house in Pleasant Hill. Two dogs in the residence died.

Pleasant Hill police officer Steven Burroughs saw Van Heeswyk in a backyard raising an AK-47 above his head. According to Graham, Burroughs ordered Van Heeswyk to drop his weapon and then fired a single shot, which killed Van Heeswyk.

Graham and a group of prosecutors reviewed evidence from the shooting, including bodycam footage, and decided that Burroughs' actions were "necessary to save the lives of the officers and others in the neighborhood."

In a letter to Pleasant Hill Police Chief Al Pizzano, Graham also wrote:

“Given all the circumstances, it was reasonable for Officer Burroughs to conclude that his life, the lives of other officers on scene, and the lives of everyone in the area were in imminent danger at the time the deadly force was used."

Graham said she spoke to Van Heeswyk's family as well as the homeowners whose house was damaged, acknowledging that "This was a traumatic and horrific event that will take support, processing, and time for everyone involved to come to terms with."

Graham also called for a red flag law in Iowa, since Van Heeswyck was able to purchase his weapons legally despite his family wishing "he had been prohibited from owning or purchasing assault weapons."