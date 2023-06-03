Polk County Sheriff's Office: Bicyclist dies after being hit by car near Bondurant

Officials believe 64-year-old Des Moines resident Gregory Hardy was crossing NE 64th Street when a car hit him around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A bicyclist is dead after being hit by a car near Bondurant on Wednesday, May 31, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Officials believe 64-year-old Des Moines resident Gregory Hardy was traveling eastbound and crossing NE 64th Street when a car hit him around 1:30 p.m.

Hardy was transported to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The name of the driver has not yet been released.