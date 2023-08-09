Lead detective testifies all day Friday in murder trial of Preston Walls

The lead detective in the case took the stand for the entire day Friday with the defense's cross-examination.

DES MOINES, Iowa — On Day 6 of the trial against Preston Walls, the defense cross-examined the lead detective on this case.

Ofc. Jeffrey George with the Des Moines Police Department talked about on how he suspected criminal street gang activity to be involved in the case. He spoke on the types of guns the victims would carry and spent lots of time explaining the rivalry between gangs and what could be seen as threats.

The defense questioned George on when he believed the conspiracy from Walls began.

Defense: "All the trash-talking over Trey being killed right around Christmas right?"

George: "Yes sir, so that's when the conspiracy kind of began."

Defense: "So that's what you think? The conspiracy began there?

George: "Yes sir, the messages continue on and there's more of a plan, they talk about shooting Will Keepson January 4th."

Another instance that was brought to the court by the defense was from Jan. 6 when OMB gang members were allegedly waiting outside of Starts Right Here for Preston Walls.

The Strap Gang — or OTR gang — that Walls was allegedly associated with sent messages around about how they needed to go back up Walls.

Then, the detective spoke on Walls' character when he found him and arrested him after the shooting.

"A major event had happened between Mr. Walls, Mr. Carr, Mr. Dameron and this was within 22 minutes after that had happened, so yes he was I would say amped up at that time," George said.

The detective was still on the stand when court adjourned on Friday afternoon. The trial will resume Monday at 9 a.m., where the prosecution is expected to begin their redirect on George.