Preston Walls convicted of murder and voluntary manslaughter; not guilty on gang charge

The jury found Walls guilty of one count of second-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter and assault causing serious injury on Thursday afternoon.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The jury has reached a verdict in the murder trial of Preston Walls.

Jurors heard seven days of testimony and cross-examination about the fatal January 2023 shooting at Starts Right Here that killed Gionni Dameron and Rashad Carr.

The jury found Walls guilty of:

Murder in the Second Degree

Voluntary Manslaughter

Assault Causing Serious Injury

Walls was originally charged with:

Murder in the First Degree (two counts)

Attempt to Commit Murder (one count)

Willful Injury Causing Serious Injury (one count)

Criminal Gang Participation (one count)

Walls was found not guilty on two counts: Attempted Murder and Criminal Gang Participation. He will be sentenced on Monday, Nov. 6.

Closing arguments were given Tuesday morning, giving the jury that afternoon, all day Wednesday and all day Thursday to deliberate.

The defense continued to emphasize that the jury needs to hold the state accountable for their actions, with the legal standard being proving Walls acted with premeditated intent beyond a reasonable doubt.

"What evidentiary value did it bring to you? Did we ever say that this didn’t happen? So, you get to have a closeup of this poor boy with blood coming out of his mouth dead. What did that do for you other than make you angry?” defense attorney Darren Page argued.

The state said all the evidence they showed was necessary to prove that Walls is guilty.