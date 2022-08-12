Des Moines man sentenced to 16 years in prison in connection to drug deal

Brett Dobberke was sentenced for discharging a firearm during a drug deal as well as possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, according to the DOJ.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A 22-year-old Des Moines man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for his role in a 2021 drug deal that resulted in the death of a 15-year-old boy.

According to a U.S. Department of Justice press release, Brett Dobberke was sentenced for discharging a firearm during a drug deal as well as possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute.

According to court documents, Dobberke set up a drug deal through Snapchat in November 2021.

Des Moines police said two teens targeted Dobberke, with one of the boys armed with a handgun. He shot at Dobberke, striking his vehicle. Dobberke then returned fire and the boy later died as a result of that injury.

Police say the other teen was armed with a knife and pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery.

Following the shooting, Dobberke did not call or help and left the scene. Police claim they found another loaded gun in his vehicle and the weapon used to kill the victim at his home.