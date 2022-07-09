Driver sentenced to 2 years probation in April crash that killed East High School student

Des Moines police said Terra Flipping struck 14-year-old Ema Cardenas with her car on April 28.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The driver involved in a crash that killed a 14-year-old East High School student has been sentenced to two years probation.

Des Moines police said Terra Flipping struck 14-year-old Ema Cardenas with her car on April 28, 2022. She drove away following the crash before and was arrested that same day.

Flipping pleaded guilty to Leaving the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Death and was sentenced Wednesday to two years of probation with a fine of $1,250.

The maximum sentence for the charge is five years in prison with a fine of $10,000. The minimum sentence is probation and a $1,250 fine.

Cardenas' death has changed pedestrian safety on E University Avenue, where she was hit just down the street from East High School.