Prosecutors: Robber fired 10 shots at wounded Iowa deputy

Prosecutors say a Chicago man robbed two Iowa gas station employees at gunpoint and confined them in a cooler before firing ten times at a sheriff’s deputy who responded to the crime.

A criminal complaint released Tuesday says Linn County Deputy William Halverson was wearing a protective vest but was shot by Stanley Donahue in the left hip and leg while responding to the robbery Sunday night at the Casey’s General Store in Coggon.

Donahue then allegedly stole Halverson’s service weapon and fled.