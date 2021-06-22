x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Prosecutors: Robber fired 10 shots at wounded Iowa deputy

Stanley Donahue allegedly robbed two gas station employees before firing at Linn County Deputy William Halverson.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from June 21

Prosecutors say a Chicago man robbed two Iowa gas station employees at gunpoint and confined them in a cooler before firing ten times at a sheriff’s deputy who responded to the crime. 

A criminal complaint released Tuesday says Linn County Deputy William Halverson was wearing a protective vest but was shot by Stanley Donahue in the left hip and leg while responding to the robbery Sunday night at the Casey’s General Store in Coggon. 

Donahue then allegedly stole Halverson’s service weapon and fled. 

Halverson remained hospitalized in stable condition Tuesday at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Halverson has worked for the county for seven years.

Credit: AP
This photo provided by Linn County, Iowa sheriff’s office shows deputy William Halverson. A criminal complaint released Tuesday, June 22, 2021, says Linn County Deputy William Halverson was wearing a protective vest but was shot by Stanley Donahue in the left hip and leg while responding to a robbery Sunday night at the Casey’s General Store in Coggon, Iowa. (Linn County, Iowa Sheriff’s Office via AP)

RELATED: Des Moines police investigate 3rd shooting around Court Avenue District since April

RELATED: 6 suspects charged in Des Moines-based street gang investigation