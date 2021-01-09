Protest over sexual assault allegations at Iowa fraternity house turns violent

A week after the FIJI house at UNL was suspended following similar sexual assault allegations, a petition to shut down Iowa FIJI has garnered over 92,000 signatures.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — More than 1,000 people protested at the Phi Gamma Delta (FIJI) fraternity house at the University of Iowa Tuesday in response to sexual assault allegations circulating from a change.org petition.

The petition has garnered more than 92,000 signatures and alleges that fraternity members drugged, raped and videotaped a woman last September.

FIJI Executive Director Rob Caudill said two members involved in the incident were removed from the chapter.

"Not only did these boys plan this and carry it out, but they sent the videos to their entire FIJI group chat where no one said a thing to stop it," the petition alleges. It also claims the Iowa City Police Department has DNA, photo and video evidence of the assault.

"ICPD takes all allegations of sexual assault seriously and investigates them to the fullest extent possible," the police department responded. "We encourage anyone who believes they have been the victim of sexual assault to contact the Iowa City Police Department."

Johnson County Attorney Janet Lyness said the petition's claim that her office would not prosecute the case is incorrect.

"I will not comment further on pending investigations other than to encourage anyone with information about this reported sexual assault to contact the Iowa City Police Department with that information," Lyness said.

Lyness also encouraged any sexual assault survivors to contact law enforcement and the Rape Victim Advocacy Program at 319-335-6000.

This comes a week after the FIJI house at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln was suspended following similar sexual assault allegations.

During the protest at the Iowa FIJI house, "the residence sustained damage including broken windows and doors, as well as graffiti," according to ICPD. Protesters then went to another house where they overturned cars and broke windows.

"We share in the anger and frustration felt across college campuses that more must be done to stop sexual violence," Caudill said. "We respect the right to peacefully protest, but just as we condemn sexual violence, we also must condemn violence and intimidation directed at anyone, even in the name of a worthy cause."

Social media posts show a sea of protesters holding signs reading "FIJI protects rapists." Other posts showed the damage to the houses.

Protest to Abolish Fiji Fraternity, University of Iowa, 8/31 pic.twitter.com/lLfqVUnlOk — Catherine (@c_mckenna15) September 1, 2021

People yelled “gas leak” and have backed away from the house right now. pic.twitter.com/U6cwci61rE — Oliver 🏴🐇🐈‍⬛ (@Ollie_XVX) September 1, 2021

Police said no injuries were reported and no arrests have been made, but they plan to investigate the property damage at both houses.

ICPD is asking anyone with information to call 319-356-5275.

The university said it cannot release details about specific cases but shared a statement Tuesday that read: "The University of Iowa does not condone sexual misconduct of any kind and takes every allegation seriously. To proceed with an investigation, the university needs anyone with information and evidence to contact the Office of Institutional Equity."

The university also said it's planning to release an updated anti-violence plan in September.

UI's office of fraternity and sorority life has not yet responded to request for comment.