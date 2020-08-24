'Racist criminal activity' at ISU residence hall under investigation

ISU President Wendy Wintersteen wrote to the campus community it happened at Roberts Hall this weekend.

AMES, Iowa — Vandalism and burglary of a residential storage room at Iowa State University is being investigated as 'racist criminal activity,' ISU President Wendy Wintersteen said in a letter to the campus community this weekend.

Wintersteen said it happened at Roberts Hall. She said a staff member saw racist slurs in a residential storage room.

She said ISU police are investigating, and said they would prosecute those responsible.

If you have any information about this specific incident, please contact Iowa State University Police at 515-294-4428.