Des Moines mother's death inspires friends to speak up against domestic violence

Randi Light's friends and coworkers share their memories of the 35-year-old mother of three.

DES MOINES, Iowa — After Randi Light died from a stabbing over the weekend and police charged her partner with first-degree murder, her close friends are speaking out.

"Randi was a beautiful soul," said one friend, Era Elliott. "There wasn't a soul in this world that she wouldn't help."

Elliot says Light could easily fill a room with laughter and would always go the extra mile for her friends. She also said close friends were concerned her relationship with Reed was not healthy.

"She loved this man so much so much she tried so hard to change him," Elliot said. "That's just the type of person she was, she just wasn't going to give up on people... It's not something she ever wanted to talk about."

Another friend, Lindsey Lee, said she feels guilty.

"We all saw warning signs and so I carry that guilt right now," Lee said. "I really carry a lot of guilt that she was struggling and none of us saw. That's the hardest part."

Now the pair is urging the community to reach out if they're in an abusive relationship, or be the advocate for a friend in need.

"Don't let this be your friend," said Elliott. "This is devastating. Nobody deserves to go out like this. Especially Randi, she was so caring."

If you or someone you know needs help you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1.800.799.SAFE(7233). You can also text "START" to 88788.