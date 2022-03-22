QC community remembers Breasia Terrell 1 year after her body was found

The 10-year-old Davenport girl went missing in July 2020, sparking a community-wide search.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — It's been exactly one year since the body of Breasia Terrell was found by a fisherman near DeWitt. Terrell was last seen nine months earlier on July 10, 2020, after staying the night with her half-brother and his father, Henry Dinkins.

Despite a lengthy search effort, community support for the missing child never waivered. Still set up just off of Highway 61 is a large memorial in Breasia's honor.

Teddy bears, crosses, photos, flowers and even a banner have been in place since the day she was found in that same location.

Around Davenport other tributes to the 10-year-old girl can also be found. Just off of 13th and Harrison Streets a mural depicts Breasia smiling bright.

A couple of miles away in Lindsay Park in the East Village of Davenport a tree overlooks the Mississippi River with a small heart pendant painted with her name hanging from its branches. The tree was planted in July 2021, one year after her disappearance.

While each of the tributes are vastly different, they all take on the same goal of remembering a life lost too soon.

Described as caring and outgoing, Breasia was a huge fan of basketball. Her elementary school team now wearing purple jerseys with her initials sewn into the upper corner in her honor.

Countless balloon releases and candle vigils have also been held for Breasia. After she disappeared, hundreds showed up in the weeks following to help search areas near Credit Island in Davenport, and small towns like Low Moor in Clinton County. Nine months passed before she was found.