New trial date set for Marvin Esquivel Lopez

Esquivel Lopez's first trial took place in April and ended in a mistrial. He is charged with three counts of Murder in the First Degree.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Dec. 13 trial date is set for Marvin Esquivel Lopez, the man accused of murdering Rossibeth Flores Rodriguez and her two children in July 2019.

Flores Rodriguez and her two kids, 5-year-old Ever and 11-year-old Daniel, were killed inside the Des Moines home they shared with Lopez and his family.

After four days of deliberating, the jury couldn't come to a consensus on two of the three counts.

Judge David Porter declared a mistrial after jurors told him they were considering the potential consequences of a conviction.