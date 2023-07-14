Robert Miller, driver found guilty of vehicular homicide, asks for new trial

DES MOINES, Iowa — The man convicted in a deadly drag racing case in Des Moines is asking for a new trial.
Robert Miller III was found guilty back in June for multiple charges, including homicide by vehicle and serious injury by reckless driving.
He was set to be sentenced Friday, but Miller motioned for a new trial on Sunday, July 9 because of "newly discovered evidence", according to court documents.
Miller and another driver, Keith Jones, allegedly participated in a drag race in December. During the race, Miller crossed the median and hit two southbound vehicles.
The crash killed 4-year-old Marcos Faguada and injured others.
"His tomorrows were taken away, you know, and this feeling is indescribable. You know, I feel like I'm drowning in a sea of pain," said Wilbert Faguada, the father of Marcos told Local 5 in December 2022.
Miller was found guilty of the following crimes:
- Homicide by Vehicle — Operating While Intoxicated
- Homicide by Vehicle — Reckless Driving
- Homicide by Vehicle — Drag Racing
- Serious Injury by Operating Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated
- Serious Injury by Reckless Driving
Jones is also charged with homicide by vehicle and serious injury by vehicle and will have his trial in mid-September.
Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand.