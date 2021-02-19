Sheriff's office: homeowner in Wapello County shoots man during break-in

The preliminary investigation shows the male subject forced his way into the home, according to law enforcement.

WAPELLO COUNTY, Iowa — One man is dead after an alleged break-in at home in rural Wapello County Thursday night.

According to the sheriff's office, a homeowner called 911 around 9:19 p.m. Thursday regarding a man who was trying to get inside his home.

The home is located between Ottumwa and Agency on 97th Ave.

"Preliminary findings revealed that male subject did forcibly enter the home and was shot by the homeowner inside the residence," law enforcement said.

The male subject was flown to the University of Iowa Hospital where he later died. The identities of the individuals were not immediately released.

Several agencies assisted the Wapello County Sheriff's Office, including Iowa State Patrol and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

Police are still investigating the incident and no one has been charged yet.