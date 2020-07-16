Search for Breasia: New information redirects investigation to Clinton County

Investigators encourage volunteers to gather at Low Moor Community Center in rural Clinton County

CLINTON, Iowa — Davenport Police Department said Thursday that new information has redirected their search for Breasia Terrell, a 10-year-old Davenport girl missing since last Friday, to areas north of the Quad Cities.

"There has been newly developed information that has drawn our investigative and search efforts to the Clinton-Camanche area," said Davenport Police Department Assistant Chief Jeff Bladel at a press briefing in Clinton Thursday morning.

Bladel repeated the police department's plea for information on the whereabouts of its named "person of interest," Henry Dinkins, and the 2007 Maroon Chevrolet Impala he drives during the timeframe of 10:00 p.m. Thursday, July 9th to 12 p.m. Friday, July 10th.

"And we are looking for information possibly within the Clinton and Camanche area. Anybody traveling on US-61 or US-30, in that area in that time frame we’re stressing for the public if they have information to call," Bladel said.

Davenport Police said it has partnered with the Clinton County Sheriff's Office, Clinton and Scott County Emergency management, as well as the FBI and other state and local organizations.

That includes local volunteers, who are asked to coordinate with authorities at the Low Moor Community Center before searching rural areas of Clinton County.

"Whatever I can do, whatever little part I can do, I want to help," said volunteer Shirley Darsidan.

The Quad Cities Missing Persons Network is also volunteering its time and experience to the search.

"Make sure that everybody stays safe and on the same page about what we’re looking for and not touch evidence," said Stephanie Kinney, one of the network's board members and a private detective, who lives in Clinton.