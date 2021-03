Police were called to the Git-N-Go near East 8th St. and East Euclid Ave. around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The search for leads is underway after an armed robbery at a Des Moines convenience store with a shot fired Friday.

Des Moines police said it happened at the Git-N-Go on East 8th street and East Euclid Ave. around 8:30 p.m.

They said the male bandit was armed with a handgun and fired a shot inside the store.

Nobody was hurt, and no arrests have been made.