2nd inmate pleads guilty to murdering Anamosa prison staffers, sentenced to life in prison

Michael Dutcher received consecutive life sentences Wednesday for the killings of two Anamosa State Penitentiary staff members.

JONES COUNTY, Iowa — EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from March 2021

Dutcher pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder, one count of second-degree kidnapping and one count of attempted murder. In addition to the life sentences, he received two consecutive 25-year terms for the final two charges.

Dutcher was also ordered to pay $150,000 each in restitution to the estates of Robert McFarland and Lorena Schulte. He will also have to pay restitution in unspecified amounts to McKinley Roby and Lori Mathis, two other victims who survived the attacks.

The plea allows him to serve his sentence in Missouri instead of Iowa, but he is not eligible for parole.

McFarland was working as a correctional officer and Schulte was working as a nurse at the time of the attacks. Both were killed when they tried to intervene as Dutcher was trying to escape the prison with another inmate, Thomas Woodard.

Woodard was also sentenced to consecutive terms of life in prison and ordered to pay $300,000 in total restitution last month.

Dutcher originally had a bench trial set for Sept. 21, but changed his plea to guilty and waived his right to a 15-day wait between his plea and sentencing.

Several of McFarland and Schulte's loved ones read victim impact statements in court Wednesday. McFarland's brother said both of the victims who were killed were working at Anamosa to help the inmates, not for the money.