Marshalltown teacher charged with sexual exploitation; 2nd district employee arrested on charge in the past week

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Editor's note: The following story may be upsetting/graphic descriptions

For the second time in the last week, a Marshalltown Community School District employee has been arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of a student.

Officers arrested Adam Edgington on Wednesday. Police said they were investigating inappropriate conduct between an adult man and a 13-year-old.

A criminal complaint accuses Edgington, an English teacher at Miller Middle School, of starting a relationship with the victim.

"The defendant continued a pattern of behavior that progressed and included kissing multiple times to include on the mouth and other parts of the body, hugging, and holding hands on multiple incidences," the complaint reads.

Police said Edgington has been released pending a court appearance on July 12

A Marshalltown CSD spokesperson said Edgington is on administrative leave.

"Student safety is the number one priority for the Marshalltown CSD, and any accusation of a crime which may impact student safety is taken very seriously," the district said in a statement.

Edgington's arrest comes after another Marshalltown Community School District staffer, Mark Edward Farris Esquivel, was arrested for sexual exploitation last week.

The district said Esquivel, who was a PE teacher at Marshalltown High School, submitted his resignation.

He has since bonded out of the Marshall County Jail.