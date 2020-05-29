Second suspect arrested in cat stabbing case in Des Moines

Ryan Johnson was charged with Animal Torture.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man has been arrested for Animal Torture, in connection to a cat stabbing case this month.

Police said Ryan Johnson was booked into the Polk County Jail. The ARL said he has since been released from the jail.

The Des Moines Register reports 21-year-old Rosemary Kay Buelow was charged, after she told police her cat had bitten her while showering and that she stabbed it in self defense.

The ARL said Buelow allegedly tried to drown the cat, while stabbing didn't work. Buelow is still in custody.

The organization says the cat, Sophie, is still receiving treatment.