No charges in shootout at Hiawatha mobile home park

Linn County attorney says those who shot and killed Joshua Lathrop in May acted in self-defense

HIAWATHA, Iowa — The Linn County Attorney says no one will be charged in the shooting death of a Hiawatha man that also wounded three other people.

Joshua Lathrop died in May at a shootout at a mobile home in Hiawatha.

Friday, County Attorney Jerry Vander Sanden decided the people who shot Lathrop were acting in self-defense.

Investigators say two brothers carrying weapons went to the trailer park after hearing a woman had been attacked.