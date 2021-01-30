x
No charges in shootout at Hiawatha mobile home park

Linn County attorney says those who shot and killed Joshua Lathrop in May acted in self-defense
HIAWATHA, Iowa — The Linn County Attorney says no one will be charged in the shooting death of a Hiawatha man that also wounded three other people. 

Joshua Lathrop died in May at a shootout at a mobile home in Hiawatha.

Friday, County Attorney Jerry Vander Sanden decided the people who shot Lathrop were acting in self-defense. 

Investigators say two brothers carrying weapons went to the trailer park after hearing a woman had been attacked. 

An intoxicated Lathrop confronted the brothers and hit one of them. A gun battle involving up to 25 shots ensued and Lathrop was shot.

