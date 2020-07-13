Suspect charged with murder in death of Sir William Bekish

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a release Monday that 35-year-old Gordon Jerome Johnson of Des Moines is being held at the Polk County Jail.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man has been charged with murder in the June 28 death of 29-year-old Sir William Bekish.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a release Monday that 35-year-old Gordon Jerome Johnson of Des Moines is being held at the Polk County Jail.

Johnson's been at the jail since June 28, according to the jail's records.

According to the criminal complaint, Johnson reportedly "discharged a firearm in a reckless manner" outside the Karma Bar on Merle Hay Road. There were about 200 people at the nightclub.

Johnson then ran across Merle Hay Road to hide the firearm in a storm drain in front of Tom's Auto Sales. Authorities confirmed the gun to be a Ruger .9mm, according to the complaint.

Johnson was booked into jail for Reckless Use of a Firearm.