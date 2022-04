First responders are at the scene near 34th and Forest Avenue, near Drake University's fraternity row.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police and fire crews are investigating a shooting Thursday morning near Drake University's fraternity row



Des Moines fire tells us a man in his 40's was shot multiple times.

Investigators aren't sure if it happened inside or outside of an apartment complex nearby.

First responders took the victim to the hospital, but no word on his condition right now.

No suspect was on scene.

We have a crew working to get more information.