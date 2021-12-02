x
Crime

Man injured in shooting on Des Moines east side, police say

Local 5 is heading to the scene now to find more details.
DES MOINES, Iowa — One man is injured following a shooting on the east side of Des Moines Thursday night. 

The shooting happened at the Maingate Bar & Grill around 10 p.m. Des Moines Police Department Sgt. Paul Parizek confirmed with Local 5 that the man was taken to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown at this time. 

Local 5 is at the scene now to learn more information about the incident. 

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available. Download the We Are Iowa app or subscribe to Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter for the latest.

