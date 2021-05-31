x
Police: Person shot in the leg near 3800 block of MLK Jr Parkway

Local 5 is working to gather more information about the incident.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating after a person was shot in the leg Monday night in the 3800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. 

That is all the information available at this time, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department.

Credit: Eric Gooden/WOI
Crime scene van and police cars line the road during a shooting investigation in the 3800 block of MLK Jr Parkway in Des Moines. (May 31, 2021)

