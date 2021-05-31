Police: Person shot in the leg near 3800 block of MLK Jr Parkway

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating after a person was shot in the leg Monday night in the 3800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway.
That is all the information available at this time, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department.
Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available. Download the We Are Iowa app or subscribe to Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter for the latest.
► Download the We Are Iowa app
► Sign up for Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter
► Subscribe to Local 5 News on YouTube