1 man injured in Pleasant Hill gas station shooting, police say

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — One man was injured and another is in custody after a shooting at a Casey's gas station Tuesday night, according to Pleasant Hill police.
Police say a Des Moines man was shot around 10:30 p.m. at the 5550 E. University Ave Casey's in Pleasant Hill.
The victim, who is in his 30s, was found with a gunshot wound on the scene. He was transferred to Methodist Hospital in Des Moines, where he is in stable condition.
47-year-old Donald Hutchins of Indiana was named as a person of interest by the police and is currently in custody for questioning.
Hutchins has been charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, according to Polk County arrest records.
Police request anyone with information about the shooting call 515-265-1444.
