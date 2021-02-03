5 men convicted in Des Moines shooting that left 2-year-old boy in critical condition

The Polk County Attorney's Office says the five individuals convicted had shot at three children inside a house, hitting a 2-year-old boy in the head.

Editor's Note: The video above is from March 2, 2021.

Five individuals have been convicted of attempted murder and other charges in the March 2021 shooting that left a two-year-old boy in critical condition, according to the Polk County Attorney's Office.

The attorney's office posted the news to Facebook on Monday. All suspects were convicted of two counts of attempted murder, one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and one count of willful injury causing serious injury.

During the shooting, one of the 38 bullets struck a 2-year-old in the head, leaving him in critical condition. The Polk County Attorney's Office says the boy survived "due to the quick response of law enforcement, medics and surgeons."

Those convicted are:

Reath Stephen Yak of Storm Lake, Iowa

Caine William Dominguez-Schiesl of Omaha, Neb.

Owo Robin Nyal Bol of Sioux City, Iowa

Thon Robin Bol of Sioux City, Iowa

Odol Lual Othow of Worthington, Minn.

The five men could face up to 25 years in prison for the attempted murder charges.

According to court records, Yak's sentencing hearing is scheduled for Aug. 24, Dominguez-Schiesl's is scheduled for Sept. 10 and the rest are scheduled for Sept. 17.

